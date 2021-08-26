Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43.

