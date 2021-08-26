Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,254 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of DE opened at $376.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.40. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $204.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

