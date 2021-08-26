Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 65,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.