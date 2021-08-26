Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

MLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

