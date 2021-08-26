Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

