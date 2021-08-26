Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Decreased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -745.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

