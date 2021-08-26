Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.