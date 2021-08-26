Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.