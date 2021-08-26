Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 661,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Covetrus by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 318,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 699,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,629,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

