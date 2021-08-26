Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.