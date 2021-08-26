Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,260,450. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

