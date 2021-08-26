Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

