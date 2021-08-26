Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

