Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,357,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000.

XHB opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

