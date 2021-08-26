Georgia Melenikiotou Sells 566 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INSP stock opened at $215.59 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

