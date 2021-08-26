Matt Gustke Sells 8,436 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $7,551.52.

On Thursday, June 24th, Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 959,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.