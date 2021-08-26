James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

