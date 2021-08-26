Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Miriam Warren Sells 2,535 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yelp stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Yelp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

