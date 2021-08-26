Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,311,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

