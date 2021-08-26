Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.61

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 89358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 39,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

