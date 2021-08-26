Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.18

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.