Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.18

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

