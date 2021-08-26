Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.75

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 139695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

