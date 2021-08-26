Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Up 9.6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 4,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

