Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 30,319 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
Integral Ad Science Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.