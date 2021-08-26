Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 30,319 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

