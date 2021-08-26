Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,958 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,376 shares of company stock worth $79,883,169 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $393.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

