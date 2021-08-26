Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 621,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.