Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

