Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. Duluth has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

