$0.52 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.