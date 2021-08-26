Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Thursday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.94.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.