Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,730,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,493,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

ALL opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.