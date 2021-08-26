SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 667,487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 121,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

LI stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion and a PE ratio of -191.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.