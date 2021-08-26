$0.99 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE THC opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

