Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $11.35 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

