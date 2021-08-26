Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $355.30 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

