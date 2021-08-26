Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

PRI opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.46. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,940 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

