Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $965,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.