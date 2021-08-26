10,600 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

