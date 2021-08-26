Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

