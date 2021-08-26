PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.