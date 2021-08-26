Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $308,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

