Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

