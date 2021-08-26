Avestar Capital LLC Has $351,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 103,980 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 278,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 90,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

