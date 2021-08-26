Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller Sells 32,500 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

