Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells 5,272 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87.

DASH stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,754,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.