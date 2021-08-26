Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

