Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

