Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Acquires $134,800.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares in the company, valued at $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.