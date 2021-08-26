Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Acquires $134,800.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares in the company, valued at $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
