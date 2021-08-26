Jeffrey Ginsberg Sells 15,760 Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,330.45.

NASDAQ:NETE opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

