ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $149,786.12 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $149,786.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76.

Shares of IBRX opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.